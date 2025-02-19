ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $1.06

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.0603 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.74.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
SLVO stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50.
About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
