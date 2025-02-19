Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.23.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $72,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $25,968,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $23,285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oshkosh by 3,329.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 233,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

