EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 26,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 72,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 402,331 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 37.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.