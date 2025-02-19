Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

