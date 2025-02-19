Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.