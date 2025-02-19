FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $459.64 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

