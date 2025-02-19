Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

