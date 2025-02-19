Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 596,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 108,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

