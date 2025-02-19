Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.80. 6,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

