Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5 million-$48.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.2 million.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 230,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,070. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $561.66 million, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,916.95. This represents a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

