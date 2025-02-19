FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $267.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,628. FedEx has a 12 month low of $235.32 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

