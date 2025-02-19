Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Destiny Capital Corp CO’s 4th Largest Position

Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 682,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,520,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

