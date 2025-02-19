Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,806,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,858 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLG stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

