Financial Consulate Inc. Has $34.16 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $34,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 726,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 532,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.79.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

