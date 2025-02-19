Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 2,063 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,471,000 after acquiring an additional 240,446 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

