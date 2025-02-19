Financial Contrast: TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) vs. Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) and Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TopBuild and Ming Shing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

TopBuild currently has a consensus price target of $437.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.38%. Given TopBuild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $5.19 billion 1.82 $614.25 million $19.82 16.17 Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TopBuild and Ming Shing Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TopBuild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and Ming Shing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 11.66% 26.40% 12.85% Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TopBuild beats Ming Shing Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TopBuild

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Ming Shing Group

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

