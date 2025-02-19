Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 10,991 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FFLG opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

