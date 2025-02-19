Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $562.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

