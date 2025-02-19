Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.