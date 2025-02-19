Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,248,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 697.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $101.85.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

