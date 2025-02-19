Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after buying an additional 2,278,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after buying an additional 629,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,169,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

