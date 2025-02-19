Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 1,624 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

