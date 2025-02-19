Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 234.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 35.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $710.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.27 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.47, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

