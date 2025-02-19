Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 2,406 Shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:FDEV opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

About Fidelity International Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

