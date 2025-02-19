Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $430,000.

NYSEARCA:GCAL opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

