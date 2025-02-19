Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 60 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

