Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.