Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after buying an additional 661,718 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BLDR opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
