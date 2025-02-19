Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

IETC stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.42 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

