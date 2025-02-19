Financial Perspectives Inc Has $679,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

