Financial Perspectives Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 157,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $953.73 million, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

