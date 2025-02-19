Financial Perspectives Inc Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Perspectives Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 362,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 93,920 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,466,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

