Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.1% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average of $190.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

