Financial Review: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $1.01 billion 3.98 $182.30 million $0.64 18.67 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.31 $12.22 billion $6.06 4.82

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 2 1 2.80

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 19.41% 12.55% 8.86% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 6.90% 11.39% 4.19%

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

