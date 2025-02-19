First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

FBP opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 45,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $951,203.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,498.11. The trade was a 19.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

