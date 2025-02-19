First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.04 and traded as low as $21.32. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 13,524 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

