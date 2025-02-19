First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.92. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 7,972 shares.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

