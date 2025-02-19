First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSFG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.