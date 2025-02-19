First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FCEF stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.