First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

