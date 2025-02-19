First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.92 and last traded at $210.67, with a volume of 91656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 54.7% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 22.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

