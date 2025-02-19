First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 39130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.