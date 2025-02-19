First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 39130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
