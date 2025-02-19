Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Boosted by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $210,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

