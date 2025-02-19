Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $236.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

