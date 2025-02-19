Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.