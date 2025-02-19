Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 19,254 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 573,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 622,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,498 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

