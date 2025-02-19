Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 897 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

