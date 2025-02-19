Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.