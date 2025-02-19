Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

