Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,731 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

