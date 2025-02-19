Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 170 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $495,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.