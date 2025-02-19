Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

